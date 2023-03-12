Israeli finance minister starts visit to US amid official boycott

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich started a visit to the United States amid an official boycott following his comments on wiping out a Palestinian village.

During the visit, Smotrich will meet with heads of local Jewish communities in the US as well as holding a series of economic work meetings, according to Israeli Channel 7.

The Israeli minister will deliver a speech at the Bonds investment conference, a pro-Israeli group that is active in selling Israeli government bonds to investors abroad.

On Thursday, the US State Department granted Smotrich a diplomatic visa to visit Washington DC. Yet, no US official is expected to meet him.

Last week, Smotrich called for wiping out the Palestinian village of Huwara following the death of two settlers, drawing harsh criticism from US officials.

"I am really angry with him, he is stupid," US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said in statements cited by Israel Hayom newspaper.

The envoy added that Smotrich "has a flight to Washington, if I could I would throw him off the plane."

Under criticism caused by his comments, the Israeli minister tried to disavow himself from his remarks by saying that his comment was a "slip of the tongue."