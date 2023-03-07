NATO chief says increase in Ukraine aid urgently needed

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stressed the need for additional military aid to Ukraine shortly before a meeting of EU defence ministers in Sweden.



The urgent need to increase and maintain support was discussed, Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm on Tuesday evening.



This has become a war of attrition and so it is also a battle for logistics, he said, adding that it is now important that armaments production is increased.



In this context, Stoltenberg welcomed the fact that work is being done on joint ammunition procurement by EU states. NATO has been working on joint procurement for years, he said.



The defence ministers of the 27 EU states want to discuss further ammunition deliveries to Ukraine this Wednesday at a meeting in a conference centre near Stockholm. Stoltenberg has been invited to the ministers' consultations as a guest.

