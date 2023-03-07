Türkiye strongly condemns Israeli forces, settlers over attacks in West Bank

Türkiye is strongly condemning the Israeli forces and settlers over the increasing violence and attacks in West Bank, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the increased attacks and acts of violence by Israeli forces and Israeli settlers in the West Bank," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The statement said, "The attack by Israeli forces on the Jenin refugee camp, which resulted in the death of 7 Palestinians, and the violence and intimidation actions carried out by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian residents of the West Bank city of Huwara are unacceptable."

Pointing out that these escalating attacks and actions have further escalated the tension in the region, feeding the spiral of violence and harming the international efforts to reduce tension near the holy month of Ramadan, the statement said, "We reiterate our calls for an end to these attacks and to prevent violence, and urge the Israeli Government to show common sense and we invite you to act responsibly."