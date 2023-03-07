 Contact Us
News Economy Damage caused by Maraş-centered earthquake set to exceed $100 bln: UNDP

Damage caused by Maraş-centered earthquake set to exceed $100 bln: UNDP

Damage from the catastrophic earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria last month has been estimated at over $100 billion for Türkiye alone, the United Nations said Tuesday. "Already it is clear that just the damages alone will amount to more than $100 billion," Louisa Vinton of the UN Development Programme told reporters via video link from Gaziantep.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published March 07,2023
Subscribe
DAMAGE CAUSED BY MARAŞ-CENTERED EARTHQUAKE SET TO EXCEED $100 BLN: UNDP

Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Türkiye will exceed $100 billion, a U.N. Development Programme official told a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It's clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by...international partners would be in excess of $100 billion," said the UNDP's Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

She said the provisional figure is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for Türkiye and Syria's earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16.