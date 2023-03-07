SCHOLZ: RUSSIAS WAR ON UKRAINE COULD LAST MUCH LONGER

 Contact Us
"We have to fear that it will go on even longer, although of course we wish every day it would be different," Scholz said on Tuesday during a question and answer session with citizens in the city of Cottbus to the south-east of Berlin near the Polish border.

Published March 07,2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is bracing himself for the fact that Russia's war against Ukraine could last a long time.

The war was "associated with unbelievable losses" on both sides, Scholz said. Russia alone had lost somewhere between 30,000-40,000 and 100,000 soldiers, he said. "Both would be unimaginable amounts," he said.

As a consequence of the new threat situation, Scholz spoke out in favour of a closer interlinking of Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, and the arms industry, for example to prevent ammunition shortages.

"We used to say: We order a weapon like this and the ammunition, and then nothing for 20 years until it breaks down, and we order a new one," Scholz said. Now, however, we have to move towards continuous production and create the conditions for it.