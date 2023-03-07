Blinken discusses Ukraine, NATO with Lithuanian counterpart in Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on Monday in Washington, D.C., where they discussed bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine and the next NATO summit in July.

Blinken and Landsbergis underscored the "strength of the U.S.-Lithuania relationship as NATO Allies" as well as the support for Ukraine, according to a joint statement released following their meeting.

They "committed to continue imposing strong economic costs on Russia through sanctions and pursuing accountability for those responsible for Russia's attacks," the statement said.

"They also pledged to continue to provide the support Ukraine needs to alleviate the suffering of its people and to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders until Ukraine prevails while encouraging Allies and partners to do the same," it added.

The top diplomats also called on Russia to "immediately stop its war of aggression" and underlined their commitment to work together to enhance NATO's deterrence and defense ahead of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania in July this year.

The two men meanwhile also reaffirmed their "strong concerns" about China's "economic coercion of partner economies" and "provocative actions," which they said "undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait," according to the statement.

"Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation for Lithuania's resolve in withstanding the PRC's (People's Republic of China's) unjustified political and economic coercion. Foreign Minister Landsbergis expressed appreciation for the many actions the United States has taken to support Lithuania in withstanding PRC coercion and turning it into an economic opportunity," it said.