U.S. attorney general makes unannounced trip to Ukraine, U.S. official says

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin (L) and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and a group of international prosecutors meet to discuss allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine, in Lviv, March 3, 2023. (REUTERS)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday at the invitation of the Ukrainian prosecutor general, a Justice Department official said.

"The attorney general held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor," the official said.