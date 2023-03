U.S., Germany moving in lockstep on Ukraine, Biden says alongside Scholz

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2023. (REUTERS)

The United States and Germany are moving in lockstep regarding Ukraine and making the NATO military alliance stronger, President Joe Biden said alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on Friday.

Scholz said it was very important to send a message that allies will continue to support Ukraine. The two leaders spoke in the Oval Office ahead of a private meeting.