Spain arrests 10 for robbing Ukrainian refugees

Spanish police said Friday they arrested a criminal gang that targeted the homes of refugees who had fled the war in Ukraine and stole items worth more than 1 million euros.

The 10 suspects "had specialised in this type of victim since they usually bring all their savings and valuables", Spain's Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.

They are believed to have broken into seven homes of Ukrainian refugees in the eastern provinces of Alicante and Murcia on Spain's Mediterranean coast, the statement added.

Police said they had recovered stolen goods and cash worth 1.25 million euros ($1.32 million), including a stamp collection valued at around half a million euros, jewellery and computers.

The gang is suspected of using trackers placed on victims' vehicles to "study their routines" and determine when they were not at home.

Police said they had arrested seven Ukrainians and three Russians as part of the investigation and did not rule out uncovering more victims and making more arrests.

Spain has welcomed 160,000 Ukrainian refugees, who have been granted temporary status protection after fleeing their war-torn country.







