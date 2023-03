Clashes break out in Athens after train crash

A protester attacks a riot police officer as clashes take place during a demonstration in front of the parliament building following the collision of two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece, March 3, 2023. (REUTERS)

Clashes broke out on Friday between police and demonstrators over a train crash in Greece earlier this week that left dozens dead.

Youths in central Athens hurled petrol bombs toward police, who responded with volleys of tear gas.