Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the opening ceremony of the Year of Teacher and Mentor, via video link in Moscow, Russia March 2, 2023. (REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his Security Council that they needed to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" to safeguard facilities controlled by law enforcement bodies.

Putin said on Thursday Russia had been hit by a "terrorist attack" in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, and vowed to crush a sabotage group that had fired at civilians. Ukraine accused Russia of staging a false "provocation".