Serbia wants to develop political dialogue, mutual trust with Bosnia: Serbian foreign minister

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said Friday that his government wants to develop political dialogue and mutual trust with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dacic's remarks came at a news conference with his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic in the capital, Belgrade.

"Serbia always defends peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. There is also a large Serb population living in Bosnia and Herzegovina,'' said Dacic, adding that both sides should be willing to solve the current problems.

He said the two countries will work toward more intense bilateral relations.

Konakovic said the frozen conflicts in the region do not benefit anyone.

"Most of the young people in Bosnia and Herzegovina immigrate from the country due to political conflicts. I believe that it is time to find a solution for the issue,' 'he said.

Konakovic is currently on a tour of the Western Balkans. He also met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.