BIDEN SAYS UKRAINE DOESNT NEED F-16 FIGHTER ASSISTANCE FOR NOW

US President Joe Biden said that there is no need to provide F-16 fighter jet assistance to Ukraine, which continues to fight against Russia, at this stage.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden was asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for an F-16 fighter jet.

Biden stated that the experienced military officials in the US provided the aid they thought needed to Ukraine, adding, "They need war equipment such as tanks, artillery and air defense right now." said.

Expressing that they are providing the aid they need to Ukraine for now, Biden said, "We are sending materials to put them in a good position until this spring, summer and autumn. They do not need the F-16 at the moment." he said.

"We know exactly what will be needed in the next few years," Biden said.

"According to our military officials, there is currently no logical justification for the F-16. That's why I'm leaving that out of the option right now."

In response to the question about "China's supply of deadly weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine," Biden said that he does not anticipate this, but that they would respond with "heavy sanctions" to China in case of such a supply.