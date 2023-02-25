President Erdoğan, Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev meet in Istanbul for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for talks in Istanbul on Saturday.

Erdoğan and Aliyev held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

No further information was released on the meeting, which comes as Türkiye deals with the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquakes that have claimed more than 44,210 lives in the country's southern regions.

Azerbaijan was among the first countries to send rescue teams and relief supplies after the devastating quakes.