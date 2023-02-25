UKS SUNAK SAYS HE WANTS TO GET JOB DONE ON BREXIT WITH NORTHERN IRELAND DEAL

UK's Sunak says he wants to get job done on Brexit with Northern Ireland deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government was "giving it everything" to strike a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland's trade arrangements, saying it was vital to ensuring a return to power-sharing in the province.

"There's unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done," Sunak told The Sunday Times in an interview.

Sunak said he would try to resolve the concerns of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which is worried about the European Union retaining influence over Northern Ireland.