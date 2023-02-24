Turkish leader Erdoğan meets Bosnian presidency members

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday met with the members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidential Council for talks in Istanbul.

Erdoğan and Croat member Zeljko Komsic, Serb member Zeljka Cvijanovic and Bosniak member Denis Becirovic held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

No further information was released on the meeting, which came after two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of more than 43,550 people.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid, including Bosnia and Herzegovina.