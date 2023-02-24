Sweden to send up to 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Sweden will deliver up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks and HAWK anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine as part of an 11th defense support package, the Nordic country's government said on Friday.

"The Swedish tanks reinforce the Leopard 2 contribution that other European countries make. Coordination of support is ongoing with international partners donating Leopard 2 or other tanks," the government said in a statement.

Defence Minister Pal Jonson told a news conference the war in Ukraine was in an intensive phase and Sweden would "do all it can to send this (the military aid) as soon as possible".























