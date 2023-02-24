 Contact Us
Russia to retaliate if Ukraine attacks Moldova separatist region

The Russian army will "respond" to any provocation by Ukrainian forces in Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region of Transnistria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia's armed forces will respond if there is a provocation by the Kyiv regime," it said in a statement, accusing Ukraine of deploying a "large number" of soldiers and arms at the border.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published February 24,2023
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that any actions threatening its peacekeepers in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria would be seen as a direct attack on Russia, after it accused Ukraine of building troops near the region's border.

"Any action that threatens their security will be considered under international law as an attack on the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of planning to invade Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region after a false flag operation, an assertion that was dismissed by the Moldovan government.