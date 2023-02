Poland to send more tanks to Ukraine 'in a few days'

Poland will send more tanks to Ukraine "in a few days", Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Friday after Warsaw announced the despatch of four Leopard 2 tanks.

"We were able to transfer our tanks very soon... also in a few days we are delivering very good PT-91 tanks -- 60 tanks will come to Ukraine," Morawiecki told reporters.