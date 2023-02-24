CHINAS UKRAINE PROPOSAL NOT A PEACE PLAN: EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that China's proposal to resolve the Ukraine war was "interesting" but not a full-fledged plan to lead to peace.

"It is not a peace plan, it is a position paper ... where China has put together all their positions expressed since the beginning," Borrell said at the United Nations.

"It has interesting considerations about the use of nuclear arms, exchange of prisoners, the grain," Borrell told reporters before a meeting of the UN Security Council marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"It has an interesting configuration in which one can agree. But in order to be a plan, it should be operationalized," Borrell said.

"From my point of view, in order to be credible, China should go also to Kiev," he stressed.

On Friday China released a 12-point paper calling for urgent peace talks and a "political settlement" to the war.













