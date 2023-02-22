12 US lawmakers call on Biden to send F-16 jets to Ukraine

Twelve US lawmakers have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as the anniversary of the Russian war in the country approaches.

The letter urged the Biden administration to "provide Ukraine with increased air superiority capability, including the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft requested by Kiev, or similar fourth-generation aircraft, as soon as possible."

"Considering the substantial time required to train even experienced pilots to operate fourth generation fighter aircraft, we believe that a decision to provide Ukraine with such platforms must be made quickly," the letter noted.

"We note, however, that Ukrainian pilots have previously trained with the U.S. military in 2011 and after Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2018, and that Ukraine has reportedly 'identified a list of up to 50 pilots who are ready now to start training on the F-16'," it added.

Noting that providing such systems to Ukraine is a "strategic investment in bolstering Kiev's military capability," the Congress members said that "American leadership on this issue is crucial."

The bipartisan letter was organized by Democratic Representative of Maine Jared Golden and signed by many Republican representatives, including Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Tony Gonzales of Texas.

Among the other Congress members signing the letter were: Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, Brad Schneider of Illinois, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, and Jim Costa and Jimmy Panetta of California.

In a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, Biden promised further military aid for Ukraine to the tune of $500 million.

He said additional sanctions would be announced this week against Russian elite and companies.