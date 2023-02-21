Russian strikes on Kherson kill at least 6: Ukrainian army

A Ukrainian official said Russian strikes on Tuesday killed at least six people in Kherson, which is still in reach of Moscow's weaponry despite Russia's retreat from the southern Ukrainian city in November.

"Just during the bloody dictator Putin's speech... peaceful Kherson residents were injured and killed in the middle of the street, in their homes and at their workplace. At the moment, we know about 6 dead and 12 wounded," the spokesman for the Ukrainian army's southern command Vladislav Nazarov said.