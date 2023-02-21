EU commissioner, senior Swedish official to visit Türkiye in wake of deadly quakes

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Johan Forssell, the international development minister of current EU Term President Sweden, will visit Türkiye on Wednesday to express solidarity in the wake of the deadly earthquakes of Feb. 6, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet Varhelyi and Forssell, who are expected to voice solidarity and express condolences for the Feb. 6 twin quakes that have claimed the lives of over 42,300 people.

The officials will hold joint press conference in the capital Ankara, and discuss the EU's additional assistance to the earthquake regions and arrangements for an international donors' conference in March, said the ministry.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude tremors were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other southern provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig. More than 13 million people have been affected.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.