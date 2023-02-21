Biden faces calls in Poland to supply F-16s to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden, can have been left in little doubt about Ukrainians' demands for more military support, as he left his hotel in Warsaw to meet counterpart Andrzej Duda on Tuesday.

"F-16s to Ukraine," protesters chanted in front of a huge banner planted opposite the city's Marriott hotel, where Biden arrived late on Monday after his whirlwind trip to Kyiv.

"We have had enough of empty slogans, words of sympathy and solidarity," said Viktoria Pogrebniak, a Polish-Ukrainian activist from Euromaidan-Warszawa, a pacifist group based in Warsaw, organizing the protest.

"Biden will for sure know that we are here," she said.

Biden promised further military aid for Ukraine to the tune of $500m during his visit to Kyiv on Monday.

He said additional sanctions would be announced this week against Russia's elite and companies.

Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussed the text of a resolution to be voted on at the UN on Thursday.





















