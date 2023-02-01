News World Czech money transport trucks converted to ambulances for Ukraine

Czech money transport trucks converted to ambulances for Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published February 01,2023 Subscribe

Two massive cash transporters used to move money within the Czech Republic are being converted into ambulances for Ukraine, a spokesperson for the National Bank in Prague told dpa on Wednesday.



The 15-ton vehicles are being remade by Team4Ukraine, a Czech non-profit formed in 2014.



Due to their armour plating, the special vehicles will be used to bring wounded soldiers out of the combat zone.



In a tweet, the organization gave them the nicknames "Bonnie" and "Clyde" - after the famous U.S. bank robber duo.



The Czech Republic has taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees and also supplied Kiev with weapons and aid supplies.

































