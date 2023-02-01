Czech money transport trucks converted to ambulances for Ukraine

Two massive cash transporters used to move money within the Czech Republic are being converted into ambulances for Ukraine, a spokesperson for the National Bank in Prague told dpa on Wednesday. The 15-ton vehicles are being remade by Team4Ukraine, a Czech non-profit formed in 2014. Due to their armour plating, the special vehicles will be used to bring wounded soldiers out of the combat zone. In a tweet, the organization gave them the nicknames 'Bonnie' and 'Clyde' - after the famous U.S. bank robber duo. The Czech Republic has taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees and also supplied Kiev with weapons and aid supplies.