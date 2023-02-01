TURKISH HACKER GROUP THREATENS SWEDEN: IF YOU BURN THE QURAN, WE WILL BURN YOUR SERVERS!

Turkish hacker group threatens Sweden: 'If you burn the Qur'an, we will burn your servers!'

The Turkish hacker group announced that they carried out a cyber attack on Sweden, amid tensions between the Nordic country and Türkiye.

A Turkish hacker team claimed responsibility for the recent attacks on several major Swedish sites that were temporarily shut down due to data overload, and stated that if the Holy Quran continues to be burned in Sweden, "We will release sensitive personal data of Swedes".

Speaking to the Swedish media, 'Turkish Hacker Group' said, "If you burn the Qur'an, we will burn your servers."

The members of the group, who describe themselves as 'nationalists', also said that they do not have any ties to the Turkish government.