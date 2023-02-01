ChatGPT Plus: OpenAI introduces new subscription plan

OpenAI announced on Wednesday that it launches a new subscription plan for its advanced conversational AI, ChatGPT, offering personalized chatting experiences and intelligent responses.

"We're launching a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT, a conversational AI that can chat with you, answer follow-up questions, and challenge incorrect assumptions," the company said on its website.

The new subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, will offer exclusive benefits at $20/month, including 24/7 access to ChatGPT, faster response times, and priority access to new features and updates.

OpenAI also announced that the availability of ChatGPT Plus will be for customers in the United States, with plans to invite waitlisted users in the coming weeks and expand access to more countries in the future.

The subscription plan aims to support free access to ChatGPT for as many users as possible while still offering free access options.