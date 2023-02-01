Russia warns of direct escalation if Ukraine gets long-range missiles

Russia on Wednesday warned that deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine will "directly increase the level of escalation."

Russia will have to take additional steps if Ukraine gets these missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing, but emphasized that it would in no way alter Moscow's plans.

"We see how NATO's entire military infrastructure is working against Russia, and we see how the entire intelligence infrastructure of NATO, including reconnaissance aviation and satellite groups, are working 24/7 in the interests of Ukraine," he said.

Such actions create "very peculiar, hostile" conditions for Russia, which it cannot ignore, he added.

On possible dialogue with the US to end the Ukraine war, Peskov said: "So far, there are no plans for talks between (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (US President Joe) Biden."

Turning to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty between Russia and the US, Peskov said Moscow considers the pact "very important."

This treaty is "the only one that remains viable in conditions where the US has destroyed the legal framework in the field of arms control," he added.

On reports about offering bounties for capturing or destroying Abrams and Leopard tanks, Peskov said such measures will be "an additional incentive" for Russian soldiers.

He also confirmed that plans are being made for Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebbouneto's visit to Russia, but there is no confirmed schedule yet.