6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan’s capital

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitudes on the Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday afternoon, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

However, no loss of life or infrastructure was reported till this report was published.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 150 kilometers (93 miles) with the epicenter being Tajikistan, according to the meteorological department.

It occurred around 12:54 p.m. (0854GMT) and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.

However, the US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake's magnitude as 4.4 with a depth of 32.4 km.

Quoting citizens, multiple local news channels reported that the shocks of the earthquake were "very strong."

Pakistan is among the most earthquake-prone regions in the world. The country is located on the Eurasian Tectonic Plate, which is known for high levels of seismic activity.

In September 2019, over 40 people were killed and more than 300 injured after a strong earthquake rocked Mirpur in Azad Kashmir.

In October 2005, a massive earthquake killed over 80,000 people in Azad Kashmir and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in neighboring Pakistan.