Settlers attack Palestinian-owned houses, shops in West Bank

A dozen settlers set an empty house ablaze and attacked a nearby house in the town of Turmus Ayya, east of Ramallah at midnight, Awad Abu Samra, the brother of a house owner, told the media outlets. "The attack took place under the watch of Israeli army forces, which were only 150 meters away from the scene," he said.

Published 29.01.2023 18:46





