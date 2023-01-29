 Contact Us

Best response to Islamophobic attacks is to learn and represent Islam in most proper way

In recent days, heinous attacks against the Qur'an and Islam target not only Muslims, but all the shared values of humanity and social peace. Undermining human dignity, attacking sacred values, and ignoring rights and law cannot be normalized under the guise of freedoms. The best response to the attacks against Islam and its great values is to learn and represent Islam in the most proper way.

In the verse, our Lord Almighty (swt) states, "Alif-Lam-Ra. This is a Book which We have revealed to you, o Prophet, so that you may lead people out of darkness and into light, by the Will of their Lord..." [Ibrahim, 14/1]
