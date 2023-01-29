Best response to Islamophobic attacks is to learn and represent Islam in most proper way

In recent days, heinous attacks against the Qur'an and Islam target not only Muslims, but all the shared values of humanity and social peace. Undermining human dignity, attacking sacred values, and ignoring rights and law cannot be normalized under the guise of freedoms. The best response to the attacks against Islam and its great values is to learn and represent Islam in the most proper way.