Russia calls on Germany to clarify its status in Moscow-Kyiv war

Published January 27,2023
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Friday asked the German ambassador to Moscow to clarify Germany's status in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

On Wednesday, Baerbock, speaking at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, said: "Germany is already at war with Russia."

On Thursday, the German Foreign Ministry said that providing support to Kyiv does not make Germany a party to the conflict in Ukraine.