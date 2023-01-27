CANADAS TRUDEAU NAMES FIRST OFFICIAL TO COMBAT ISLAMOPHOBIA

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has for the first time appointed a commissioner to combat Islamophobia.



"Diversity truly is one of Canada's greatest strengths, but for many Muslims, Islamophobia is all too familiar," Trudeau said in a statement released by his office in Ottawa, the Canadian capital.



"We need to change that. No one in our country should experience hatred because of their faith."



Amira Elghawaby, a journalist and human rights activist, will take up the post. She said she was honoured at being chosen, while Trudeau said her naming is "an important step in our fight against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms."



The post was created to address "the painful and even deadly reality of Islamophobia in this country," Elghawaby said. About 5% of Canadians identify as Muslim.



