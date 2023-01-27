Türkiye 'strongly' condemns hate crime against Quran in Denmark after Sweden

Türkiye on Friday strongly condemned a decision by authorities in Denmark to permit hate crimes against the Quran, the Muslim holy book, a week after a similar incident in Sweden.

"We condemn in the strongest terms that the hate crime committed in Sweden against our holy book, the Quran, was allowed to be committed again by the same Islamophobic charlatan in Denmark's capital Copenhagen today," said a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Tolerating such heinous acts that offend the sensitivities of millions of people in Europe threatens the practice of peaceful coexistence and incites racist, xenophobic and anti-Islamic attacks that take place every day somewhere in Europe," it added.

Despite Türkiye's repeated warnings to prevent such a "vile act" in Denmark after similar incidents in Sweden and the Netherlands, the ministry said that permitting the burning of the Quran was "alarming as it reveals the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe by abusing the so-called environment of freedom."

The statement also reminded governments of their responsibilities and that remaining unresponsive marginalizes Muslims, "who are an integral part of European society."

Following the incident in Denmark, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that Islamophobia "knows no boundaries" in Europe.

"Heinous attacks on our religion Islam & our Holy Book Quran can never cast a shadow on their sanctity.

"These hate crimes degrade those who commit or allow them. Seeds of hatred you sow will eventually poison your societies," Çavuşoğlu.

In another provocative act on Friday, far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of a mosque in Denmark.

Friday's attack came a week after Paludan burned another copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Jan. 21 under police protection and with permission from the authorities, drawing a wave of condemnations from the Islamic world.

On Jan. 23, Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and the leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida, also tore out pages from a copy of the Quran in The Hague. Wagensveld's video on Twitter showed that he burned the torn-out pages of the holy book in a pan.