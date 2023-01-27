TURKISH MINING SECTORS EXPORTS HIT RECORD LEVEL IN 2022

Türkiye's mining-sector exports rose by 9.1% to $6.5 billion in 2022, hitting a historical high level, the country's president announced on Friday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a gold mine in the country's Bilecik province, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the mining sector was contributing 93 billion Turkish liras (some $5 billion) to the country's GDP -- seven times more than 14 years ago.





The country's newest gold mine is located in the district of Sogut.

He also said that the gold mine would be one of the three biggest gold mines in the country when it will work with full capacity.

At the first phase, the mine will have a capacity for 2.5 tons of gold production annually, he said.

Touching upon the country's natural gas project in the Black Sea, he said as of the end of March, the country is starting to deliver the gas to households.







