Security forces carry out raids in Brazil over Jan. 8 riots

Security forces on Friday carried out raids across five states and in the Federal District, targeting supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who invaded and ransacked government buildings in the capital Brasilia on Jan 8.

The orders were given by Brazil's Supreme Court which is seeking to clamp down on the financiers and those who participated in the riots.

Authorities issued eight preventative arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants for the Federal District and the states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goias, and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Authorities apprehended five suspects during Friday's police operations, according to news outlet G1.

Newspaper Metropoles listed the detainees as Renan da Silva Sena, Ramiro Alves da Rocha, Soraia Baccioci and Randolfo Antonio Dias but did not list the fifth person.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino confirmed on Twitter that Federal Police are continuing with their investigations into those who participated in the invasion on Jan 8.

This week Lula's administration increased the presence of security forces in the capital Brasilia.

Lula's government also removed a number of security forces, following allegations by Lula that Bolsonaro supporters were aided by security forces during the invasion and ransacking of the Planalto presidential palace, the National Congress and the Supreme Federal Court.

Authorities are also investigating Bolsonaro over his alleged role in the raids on Congress and other government buildings.

Bolsonaro lost to Lula in a tight presidential race on Oct. 30 last year. Lula garnered 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1%, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In the aftermath of Lula's win, Bolsonaro supporters held demonstrations, with many blocking highways across the country and pushing for the military to intervene.

Lula was sworn in as president of Brazil for a third term on Jan. 1, 2023.