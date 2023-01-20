Netherlands to support Ukraine with Patriot parts, missiles

The Dutch government announced Friday that it will send two Patriot air defense system launchers and a series of missiles to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement that the Netherlands will cooperate with the US and Germany to support the Patriot defense system project.

Ollongren added that 65 Dutch soldiers will train Ukrainian soldiers on the system.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who met US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, said they intend to provide air defense system support to Ukraine.