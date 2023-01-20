EU planning to send further €500 million in military aid to Ukraine

The European Union is planning to send another €500 million ($541 million) in military aid to Ukraine to defend against Russia attacks, a senior EU official said in Brussels on Friday.



Another €45 million for training Ukrainian soldiers in the EU's new training mission is to also be decided. Approval is expected from EU foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.



The EU has sent six previous packages of military aid to finance weapons and equipment for Ukraine worth €3.1 billion in total.



The finances come from a new EU fund to reimburse member states for supplying EU partners with weapons or equipment. The fund was capped originally at €5 billion but got a €2 billion top-up in December.



