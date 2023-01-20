Scholz and Macron want rapid and concrete progress on expanding EU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed in a guest article for the German broadsheet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that they were striving for rapid and concrete progress in the EU enlargement process.



"At the same time, we must ensure that an enlarged European Union remains capable of action, with more efficient institutions and faster decision-making processes, in particular by extending qualified majority voting in the council," the two leaders wrote.



They were making specific reference to the countries of the Western Balkans, most of which are at different stages of the long process to join the European Union.



