Zelensky says dozens of civilians still missing after Dnipro strike

Dozens of civilians are still missing a day after a Russian missile hit a high-rise residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.



Rescue workers continued to search for more than 30 people in the rubble that remains of the block of flats, he said.



"We are fighting for every person," he said. "And the rescue work will continue as long as there is even the slightest chance of saving a life."



He also thanked those abroad for sending messages of sympathy and support.



The death toll from the strike has reached 29, including one child, official figures show. A further 73 people are missing.



Zelensky also addressed Russians, in the Russian language, during his address.



"I would like to address everyone in Russia who does not even now have a few words of condemnation for this terror, although they see and understand everything clearly. Your cowardly silence will only end with these terrorists coming after you too one day."

