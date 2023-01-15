PKK/YPG terror group has active account in major Swedish bank: Local media

Even as Sweden is under pressure to make terrorist groups unwelcome on its soil, the terrorist PKK/YPG has an active account in one of the country's largest banks, SEB, Swedish media reported.

Online outlet Fria Tider reported that pieces of cloth symbolizing the terrorist PKK/YPG were sold for money and the profits from this were deposited into an SEB account.

It added that this money was then transferred to the PKK/YPG-a terrorist group that has killed thousands of people in attacks on both security forces and the public.

The news comes as new anti-terrorist laws came into force in Sweden on Jan. 1, and the new government is being pressed to keep its promises under a memorandum signed last June to crack down on terrorists in order to gain NATO membership.

SEB spokesperson Niklas Magnusson said in a Jan. 5 statement that "the bank complies with legislation and is against illegal trade, which constitutes a crime."

But the outlet reported that the terrorist group's account at the bank and a cellphone collection number are both still active.

Pointing out that SEB has suspended numerous accounts over "financing terrorism and money laundering," Fria Tider described the bank's failure to close the accounts of the terrorist PKK/YPG as hypocrisy.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Under the June memorandum between Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland, the two Nordic countries pledged to take steps against terrorists in order to gain membership in the NATO alliance, which they are seeking in light of the nearby Russian war on Ukraine.

Unanimous agreement from all NATO members-including Türkiye, a member for more than 70 years-is needed for any new members to be admitted to the alliance.

Türkiye has praised some steps taken by Sweden but says the country needs to do more, particularly in the wake of a provocative terrorist demonstration last week in the capital Stockholm which directly threatened the Turkish president.