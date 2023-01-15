GUNMEN BURN CATHOLIC PRIEST ALIVE IN NIGERIAS NIGER STATE

A Catholic priest was burned alive in his home in Nigeria's northern Niger state early Sunday, police said.

Gunmen attacked the residence of Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in the Paikoro local government area around 3 a.m., said state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun.

Abiodun said the attackers found it difficult to break into the house and instead set it ablaze and Achi burned to death inside.

"Another priest identified as Father Collins was shot in the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene," said Abiodun.

He added that police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

Niger state is one of the north central states facing security threats due to banditry and kidnappings.

The latest attack comes a few weeks before Nigeria is set to hold general elections in February for the country's president, governors and national assembly members.