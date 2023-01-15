Pope decries exploitation of Africa ahead of Congo, South Sudan visit

Pope Francis has condemned the exploitation of Africa and its people ahead of his planned trip to the continent later this month.



"This idea that Africa exists to be exploited is the greatest injustice," the pope said.



"But it is in the collective subconscious of many people and this must be changed," the pontiff said in an interview published by the Spanish magazine Mundo Negro over the weekend.



The Catholic leader plans to visit the Congo and South Sudan from January 31 until February 5.



Francis also warned that Africa is not only rich in natural resources, but possess "spiritual wealth." It consists of so many people, boys and girls, who are intelligent and educated, the pope said.



Many world powers focus on plunder in Africa, "but they do not see the intelligence, the greatness, the art of the people," he criticized.



His trip was originally planned for July last year, but was postponed because of Francis' knee ailment. Last year's planned visit included a short visit to Goma in eastern Congo, but that will be omitted now.



"I cannot go there because guerrillas have advanced far [in the region]," he said. He said that while he himself was not afraid, he believed that his presence would lead to crowds and that could pose a risk to residents.



"Then they throw a bomb into the stadium and kill many people," Francis feared in the interview with the magazine, published by the Comboni Missionaries religious community in Madrid.



Current plans are for the pope to visit Congo's capital, Kinshasa, where he will meet with victims of violence from the east of the country, among others.



He will then continue on to Juba, the capital of South Sudan. During the visit there, he will be accompanied by two senior officials of the Anglican Church and Church of Scotland, namely the primate of the Anglican Church and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland.



Congo and South Sudan suffer heavily from armed conflicts, natural disasters and humanitarian crises.



