Moldova to detonate explosives from fallen rocket debris near Ukraine border

Moldova announced early on Sunday that it will detonate explosives from the debris of a fallen rocket in a commune near its border with Ukraine.

"Today, there will be a controlled detonation of the remains of the rocket in which explosives were detected as a result of extensive on-site investigations carried out last night by the border police and the national police in the area of the Larga border sector (in Briceni district)," the Internal Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

On Saturday, debris from a downed rocket was discovered during border patrols near the commune of Larga amid large-scale missile strikes in neighboring Ukraine.

An investigation by Moldovan authorities of the debris found explosives from the rocket's debris, as a security zone was established surrounding the area of discovery.

"According to the preliminary data, the warhead of the rocket is fed with approximately 80 kilograms (176 pounds) of explosive material," a separate statement said, adding that residents of the commune as well as Ukrainian authorities were informed of the situation and told to keep their distance from the security zone.

Separately, Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine on Twitter, calling the rocket debris falling on the country a direct consequence of Moscow's war against Kyiv.