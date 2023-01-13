TALIBAN WELCOME OIC DECLARATION ON AFGHANISTAN, SAY BAN ON WOMENS EDUCATION TEMPORARY

Taliban welcome OIC declaration on Afghanistan, say ban on women's education temporary

The Afghan Taliban have welcomed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) recent meeting and declaration on Afghanistan, in which it expressed concern over restrictions on women, but asked the international community not to "interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs."

In a statement on Thursday, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the group which seized power in the war-torn country in 2021, said: "The international community should continue its cooperation with Afghans and no one should interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs."

"The concerns of the organization regarding women's education are understandable, however Islamic Emirate has taken a temporary step in this regard, and this concern will be resolved after [there] is favorable environment," he added.

Additionally, Taliban called on all international organizations, especially the OIC, to have "a close understanding" with Kabul, he said.

Following an extraordinary meeting initiated by Türkiye on Wednesday, the Jeddah-based organization voiced concern over restrictions imposed by the Taliban-led government on Afghan women.

The OIC also decided to send a delegation to Afghanistan for talks with the Taliban-led government on women's rights to education and employment.

Last month, the Taliban interim government banned girls from attending universities and barred women from working in local and international humanitarian organizations and participating in political activities. Girls are already banned from attending secondary schools.

A number of countries and leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have criticized the interim government for the ban. Erdoğan said preventing education for girls is "inhumane and against Islam."

Before the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held phone calls with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar regarding the latest developments in Afghanistan.