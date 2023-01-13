Dutch attacker Wout Weghorst leaves Istanbul side Beşiktaş

Dutch attacker Wout Weghorst has left Beşiktaş, the Black Eagles announced on Friday.

The Turkish Super Lig side said the loan contract was terminated by mutual agreement both with the player and his club Burnley.

English club Burnley will pay €2.825 million in termination fee to Beşiktaş.

Earlier, the Istanbul club had denied Weghorst's possible transfer to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old is rumored to be on Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag's shortlist as a possible replacement for Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in November to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Weghorst joined Beşiktaş from Burnley on a loan last July.