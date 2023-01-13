 Contact Us

Islamic belief | Why Muslims say Alhamdulillah, Allahu Akbar and Insha Allah

With the chant of اَللّٰهُ اَكْبَرُ (Allahu Akbar), Muslims acknowledge His Glory and Majesty. When Muslims have a wish in their hearts, they say "Insha Allah!" and declare that nothing will happen without Allah's (swt) will. Muslims express their congratulations and appreciation with "Masha Allah!" and "Barak Allah!" By saying, اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ (Alhamdulillah), Muslims thank for His offerings and blessings.

A News / World
Published 13.01.2023 15:41
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
In the Surah al-Ikhlas, our Lord Almighty (swt) describes Himself as follows: "Say, o Prophet, 'He is Allah -- One and Indivisible. Allah -- the Sustainer needed by all. He has never had offspring. Nor was He born. And there is none comparable to Him." [Ikhlas, 112/1-4]
German police trying to clear climate protesters holed up in abandoned village Luetzerath
Authorities contain massive fire at chemical plant in Illinois, US
Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" goes on sale | Memoir hits shelves after days of controversy
Saudi Arabia to host pre-pandemic numbers for 2023 Haj pilgrimage season
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov faces criminal charges over 'anti-Russian' interview