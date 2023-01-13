Islamic belief | Why Muslims say Alhamdulillah, Allahu Akbar and Insha Allah

With the chant of اَللّٰهُ اَكْبَرُ (Allahu Akbar), Muslims acknowledge His Glory and Majesty. When Muslims have a wish in their hearts, they say "Insha Allah!" and declare that nothing will happen without Allah's (swt) will. Muslims express their congratulations and appreciation with "Masha Allah!" and "Barak Allah!" By saying, اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ (Alhamdulillah), Muslims thank for His offerings and blessings.