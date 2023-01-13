Explosion hits gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion Friday evening, Lithuania's gas transmission operator said.

The explosion in the northern Pasvalys district caused no material damage or casualties, Amber Grid said in a statement, adding that fire is being extinguished by the fire brigades that immediately arrived on the scene.

The gas transmission system in the area consists of two parallel pipelines, and according to initial information the explosion occurred in one of them, it said, noting that the other pipeline was not damaged.

"The gas supply through the damaged pipeline was immediately interrupted, but the Pasvalys district consumers are already being supplied with gas through the adjacent pipeline," the statement said.

The gas pipeline where the fire broke out is used to supply gas to the northern part of Lithuania and to transport gas to Latvia.

"We regret this incident ... immediately started to investigate the circumstances of the incident and ensure gas supply to consumers," Nemunas Biknius, CEO of the company, said.

"At the moment, all our efforts and those of the responsible services are focused on containing the consequences of the fire and ensuring safety."