PUTIN ASKS LAWMAKERS TO END RUSSIAS MEMBERSHIP IN EUROPEAN ANTI-CORRUPTION DEAL

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked lawmakers on Monday to end Russia's membership in a European anti-corruption convention.

In response to a move by the members of the Council of Europe severely curb Moscow's involvement in the Group of States against Corruption, Putin introduced a motion in the State Duma to take Russia out of the international body, which monitors the convention's implementation, the president said in the bill's explanatory note.

Russia signed the convention in the city of Strasbourg on Jan. 27, 1999.

Commenting on the move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's withdrawal from the convention may cause problems on the mutual extradition of individuals accused of corruption.

However, he denied that the move would affect Russia's internal anti-corruption legislation and its own efforts against graft.

The recent decision by the Council of Europe terminated Russia's role in the Group of States against Corruption, except for Moscow's obligations under the convention, including the extradition of people wanted on corruption charges.