Germany coordinating with U.S. on fighting vehicles for Ukraine -DefMin

In this file photo taken on May 18, 2022 German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht is pictured at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. (AFP)

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke with her U.S. counterpart on Friday to coordinate on fighting vehicles and air defence for Ukraine, her ministry said, after Berlin joined Washington and Paris in sending more weaponry to Kyiv.

Lambrecht and U.S Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the current war situation and how to coordinate further military support, particularly regarding infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile defence system pledged by Berlin, the German defence ministry said in a statement.

"Together with out allies, we continue to support Ukraine in unity, solidarity and close coordination," Lambrecht said.



























